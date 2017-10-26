Don’t be afraid of being more successful than your husbands, women tasked

The Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) on Thursday concluded its three-day National Women Conference, with a charge on women to step up their entrepreneurial skills and not be afraid of being more successful than their spouses.

The Committee also urged women to take full advantage of the paradigm shift from Nigeria’s dependence on oil and explore the many opportunities available in the fast growing agricultural industry.

This was part of the 22-point communiqué reached at the conclusion of the Conference with the theme, “She Creates, She Transforms”, held at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos and read by the wife of the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello.

“Women were charged to step up and not be afraid of being more successful than their spouses and they must be willing to invest more to expand their pool of income,” the communiqué read in part.

The Conference also tasked women to embrace entrepreneurial disposition and also get more involved in animal husbandry because of their prudence and passion, in order to increase daily production in the country, while government should also provide lands and conducive environment for women farmers.

Besides, women were encouraged to help one another by introducing themselves to organizations where funds could be accessed such as Fund for Agricultural Finance in Nigeria (FAFIN), Bank of Industry, among others.

“Women should be solution providers that are purpose-driven rather than looking for immediate financial profits. These give opportunities to contribute towards improving the society.

“The Conference reiterated that women must be empowered in order to take care of the family, community and the nation.

The conference also stressed the fact that women should be positively aggressive and assertive in order to contribute to the development of the nation,” the communiqué also read.

The Conference also appreciated the Lagos State Government for empowering women through its skill acquisition programme.

In her closing remarks, COWLSO Chairman and Wife of Lagos State Governor, Mrs Bolanle Ambode said it was important for Nigerian women to understand that they are in a unique situation at this point in time, and must see the current reality in the country not as a hopeless situation but an opportunity for entrepreneurial ambition to make a positive impact in a challenging situation.

While making reference to one of the sessions at the conference which focused on agriculture, Mrs. Ambode said women should have good mentors, be consistent and persist in doing the right things, noting that challenges should be seen as mere stepping stones that do not kill.

She said: “I urge all participants to make the best use of all they learnt at the conference for their personal benefits. You should also please endeavour to pass on the knowledge acquired.”

Declaring the conference closed, Adamawa State Governor, Senator Jubrilla Bindow, who was the Special Guest of Honour, lauded the sterling performance of his counterpart in Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode in office so far, describing his infrastructural renewal efforts as unprecedented and revolutionary.

Bindow said Governor Ambode, through his brilliant works, had confirmed to Nigerians that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was committed to bring about positive change in the country.

Bindow, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr. Martins Babale, said despite the complexities of governing a State with unique peculiarities like Lagos, Governor Ambode had performed creditably well in key sectors, adding that he was indeed proud to associate himself with the achievements, and described his counterpart as a worthy leader.

He said: “Let me end this short address by very sincerely commending my dear brother, His Excellency, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for his sterling performance as the Governor of Lagos State. I know the complexities of governance especially in a highly urban and sophisticated setting like Lagos, but I also acknowledge that my brother has done wonderfully.

“I must say with Ambode’s performance here in Lagos and our achievements in transforming Adamawa State, our party, the APC has glaring signpost of positive change to showcase to Nigerians any day anytime.

“As if working as twins, both my humble self and Governor

Ambode have addressed infrastructure in a very revolutionary manner in our states. This is in addition to commitments in areas of education, health and human services. I am proud to associate myself with my brother the Governor of Lagos State and I am proud of him as a person and as a leader,” Bindow said.

He also commended COWLO leadership and members for coming up with the conference which focused on engaging women positively at a time when others were discussing hate speeches, saying that it was indeed gratifying that the conference deliberated on positive causes and promotion of values.

Earlier, Governor Ambode congratulated the over 2,500 participants at the conference for successfully undergoing three days of networking and experience, saying that from reports, the conference had been very intensive and knowledge-driven.

“We are looking forward to seeing more of this creative and transformative impact on women in Lagos State. Like I always say, our government will always be there to support you and help you to achieve your aspirations,” Governor Ambode said.

Besides, the Governor encouraged women to key into the 22-point communiqué issued at the end of the conference with the view to positively making use of same for the overall benefit of themselves and the State.

The post Don’t be afraid of being more successful than your husbands, women tasked appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

