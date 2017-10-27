Pages Navigation Menu

Don’t expect commodity shake-up next year, W’Bank tells Nigeria – The Punch

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Business


The Punch

Don't expect commodity shake-up next year, W'Bank tells Nigeria
The Punch
The World Bank says the big drop in export commodity prices that led to significant economic shocks last year in commodity exporting countries including Nigeria may not occur in 2018. According to the World Bank, countries trading in export commodities …
