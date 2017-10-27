Don’t expect commodity shake-up next year, W’Bank tells Nigeria – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Don't expect commodity shake-up next year, W'Bank tells Nigeria
The Punch
The World Bank says the big drop in export commodity prices that led to significant economic shocks last year in commodity exporting countries including Nigeria may not occur in 2018. According to the World Bank, countries trading in export commodities …
Don't Expect a Big Commodity Shakeup In 2018, World Bank Says
World Bank forecasts higher commodity prices in 2018
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!