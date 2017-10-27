Don’t serve for money, Cleric admonishes medical workers

Abuja – Medical and health workers in the country have been admonished to stop serving patients for money.

Malam Abdulkadir Gambo, the Chief Imam of National Hospital Mosque, Abuja, gave the advice in his Juma’at (Friday) sermon as part of activities to mark this year’s Physicians’ Week in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Gambo said medical doctors and all categories of health workers were representatives of God on earth.

Citing several verses form the Qur’an and Hadith (sayings and deeds of Prophet Muhammad), the cleric enjoined them to abide by the code and ethics of their profession.

He reminded them that the oaths and signatures they signed to serve humanity have the hand of God to save lives.

According to him, a stitch in time saves life, while delays can cause death.

“You are therefore admonished against serving for Naira and kobo. You are also advised to regard your call to duty as a service to God and humanity,’’ Gambo said.

While praying for the unity and prosperity of the country, the cleric also prayed for unity of purpose among the various stakeholders in the health sector.

He specifically urged them to stop inter and intra-professional rivalry for the sake of service to humanity as well as disruptions in service delivery. (NAN)

The post Don’t serve for money, Cleric admonishes medical workers appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

