Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“Don’t Use Your Private Part To Do Promo” – Actress Lizzy Anjorin

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, has been busy working on unveiling her new fashion store where she will be showcasing all her fashion outfits personally designed by her and that has made her not have time in sharing some personal thoughts with her fans. With the little space she had, she was able to share with …

The post “Don’t Use Your Private Part To Do Promo” – Actress Lizzy Anjorin appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.