“Don’t Use Your Private Part To Do Promo” – Actress Lizzy Anjorin

Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, has been busy working on unveiling her new fashion store where she will be showcasing all her fashion outfits personally designed by her and that has made her not have time in sharing some personal thoughts with her fans. With the little space she had, she was able to share with …

The post “Don’t Use Your Private Part To Do Promo” – Actress Lizzy Anjorin appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

