Dozie: Collateral Registry Will Help Businesses to Unlock Capital – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Dozie: Collateral Registry Will Help Businesses to Unlock Capital
THISDAY Newspapers
The Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Bank Plc, Mr. Uzoma Dozie, is optimistic that the Secured Transactions in Movable Assets Act (otherwise known as National Collateral Registry Act), recently signed into law will make it easy for a lot of micro …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!