DP Ruto calls for peace after voting in Turbo
SDE Entertainment News
DP Ruto calls for peace after voting in Turbo
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
Deputy President William Ruto has cast his vote at Kosachei Primary School polling station in Turbo constituency Thursday morning. Ruto who was accompanied his wife Rachael Ruto expressed his gratitude to Kenyans for braving the morning rains to elect …
DP William Ruto votes, responds to NASA protests as repeat poll kicks off
