DR Congo has 3.9m IDPs, UNHCR says

UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) on Tuesday said 3.9 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) were living in several key regions of Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

UNHCR Spokesperson, Adrian Edwards, said at a news conference that the agency was worried as the number doubled since 2015, adding that 428,000 people were displaced in the past three months.

Edwards said some 100,000 Congolese had fled to neighbouring countries as refugees.

He added that “in all, there are currently some 621,711 refugees from DRC in more than 11 African countries and funding is urgently needed.

“With widespread militia activities, and unrest and violence fueled by ethnic and political conflict affecting many areas, the risk of further displacement is high.

“The challenge of getting aid to people in need is growing rapidly.’’

In the eastern province of Tanganyika, where some 584,000 people are internally displaced, intercommunal conflict between the Twa and Luba groups spilled into neighbouring Haut-Katanga province earlier this year.

Clashes with the army continue and there is wide prevalence of armed militia.

Scores of civilians have been forced to flee, and there have been reports of murders, looting and extortion, and torture or other inhumane treatment.

With people finding it difficult to sustain their livelihoods, more are becoming dependent on aid.

Refugees crossing from DRC into neighbouring Zambia are hosted temporarily at the Kenani transit centre, close to the border, where over 5,400 people are currently staying, said UNHCR.

Further north in the east of DRC, violence involving mostly local armed groups is plaguing North and South Kivu provinces.

In North Kivu alone, over one million people are displaced, while in South Kivu, 545,000 people are internally displaced.

Meanwhile, in the Kasai region in central-southern DRC, displaced people and refugees, who fled the violence that started over a year ago have begun to return, although 760,000 people remain displaced.

As of Oct. 23, over 710,000 people had gone back, but many were finding their property in ruins and family members killed due to the situation in the three DRC regions.

UNHCR and partners recently upgraded the situation in the country to level three — the highest level of emergency.

NAN

