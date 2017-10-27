Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

DR Congo must hold long-delayed election by end of 2018 – US

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in News, United States | 0 comments

Democratic Republic of Congo must hold a long-delayed election to replace President Joseph Kabila by the end of 2018 or the vote will lose international support, the U.S. ambassador to the UN said on Friday. Repeated delays to the poll, originally scheduled for late 2016, have fueled surging political tensions in the Central African nation. …

The post DR Congo must hold long-delayed election by end of 2018 – US appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.