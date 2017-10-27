DR Congo must hold long-delayed election by end of 2018 – US

Democratic Republic of Congo must hold a long-delayed election to replace President Joseph Kabila by the end of 2018 or the vote will lose international support, the U.S. ambassador to the UN said on Friday. Repeated delays to the poll, originally scheduled for late 2016, have fueled surging political tensions in the Central African nation. …

The post DR Congo must hold long-delayed election by end of 2018 – US appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

