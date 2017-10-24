Pages Navigation Menu

Dr Dolor Ent. unveils new artistes

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Following its launch in December 2016, Dr Dolor Entertainment has unveiled a new set of artistes who will soon be releasing their works under the record label. Making the announcement recently, CEO of the outfit, Osadolor Nate Asemota revealed that the record label now houses three talented rising stars; Ryan, Teni Entertainer and Vanila. In …

