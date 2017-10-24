Dr Dolor Ent. unveils new artistes

Following its launch in December 2016, Dr Dolor Entertainment has unveiled a new set of artistes who will soon be releasing their works under the record label.

Making the announcement recently, CEO of the outfit, Osadolor Nate Asemota revealed that the record label now houses three talented rising stars; Ryan, Teni Entertainer and Vanila.

In his words, the CEO, who is simply known as Dr Dolor, explained that his passion for good music is fueled by with the dissatisfaction of seeing many talented young music artists struggle to realize their potential in the music industry were his motivation for taking this direction.

“At Dr Dolor Entertainment, we are bringing something different. These artistes are some of the best of their generation and we are promising nothing but good sound. What stands us out from the others is the fact that we pay attention to detail, using only the best hands in our projects,” he said.

Dr Dolor was born into the family of Chief Asemota-Ero in Edo State. He spent most of his early life in Edo State, attaining his primary and secondary education in Benin.

He later attended the University of Benin where he graduated with a second class upper degree in Mathematics and Economics (Double Honours).

He spent few years working in a Business Consulting firm, and then began his career in several telecommunications organizations. His stay in the telecoms industry spanned for about a decade during which he rose to position of Manager.

Dr Dolor (Nate) has since left the telecommunications industry to follow his long held passion for music. He currently runs one of the fastest rising and diverse music outfits in Nigeria and Atlanta USA.

