Drake’s Alleged Babymama Delivers A Son On His Birthday

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

An American former P0*n star and exotic dancer Sophie Brussaux who made headlines earlier in the year for claiming she was pregnant for YMCMB rapper Drake, has announced the birth of a son alleged to be the Canadian rapper’s. Coincidentally, she put to bed on October 24, the birthday of the superstar. While she is …

