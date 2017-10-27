Drake’s Alleged Babymama Delivers A Son On His Birthday

An American former P0*n star and exotic dancer Sophie Brussaux who made headlines earlier in the year for claiming she was pregnant for YMCMB rapper Drake, has announced the birth of a son alleged to be the Canadian rapper’s. Coincidentally, she put to bed on October 24, the birthday of the superstar. While she is …

The post Drake’s Alleged Babymama Delivers A Son On His Birthday appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

