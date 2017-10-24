Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Drama As Man Sets His Own Family On Fire – Information Nigeria

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Drama As Man Sets His Own Family On Fire
Information Nigeria
In what will come across as a really shocking development, an obviously frustrated man has set his own family on fire. A loan shark was arrested on Tuesday in India by the Indian police after an impoverished labourer burdened with debt doused himself
Indian man sets his family ablaze, killing his wife and daughters, after being pressured by a loan shark to pay Daily Mail

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.