Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Drama as Nigerian lady in trouble after a movie director she linked her friend with robbed the friend

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

A Nigerian lady, Chizoba Miracle Emenaha, seems to have gotten herself into trouble after her upcoming actress friend she connected to a movie director got robbed by him. Now asking fro help to track down the alleged thief, She wrote; Today has been a hectic day.. I’ve been running upandan because of one useless thief liadat… …

The post Drama as Nigerian lady in trouble after a movie director she linked her friend with robbed the friend appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.