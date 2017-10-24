Drama as Nigerian lady in trouble after a movie director she linked her friend with robbed the friend

A Nigerian lady, Chizoba Miracle Emenaha, seems to have gotten herself into trouble after her upcoming actress friend she connected to a movie director got robbed by him. Now asking fro help to track down the alleged thief, She wrote; Today has been a hectic day.. I’ve been running upandan because of one useless thief liadat… …

The post Drama as Nigerian lady in trouble after a movie director she linked her friend with robbed the friend appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

