Drama As Saraki, Dogara Lead Lawmakers To Meeting With Buhari – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Drama As Saraki, Dogara Lead Lawmakers To Meeting With Buhari
There was drama at the Presidential Villa on Thursday night when Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, led members of the National Assembly leadership there for a meeting with President …
JUST IN: Security officials block National Assembly leadership from entering Aso Villa
Security screening: Drama as Saraki, Dogara, others turn back from Aso Rock
Drama as Saraki, Dogara leave Aso Rock 'in anger'
