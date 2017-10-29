Duncan Mighty, Harrysong Light Up Port Harcourt With Legendary Performances

Vanessa Obioha

Call it a homecoming concert for Duncan Mighty and Harrysong and you will not be far from the truth. In a very memorable night that had residents of the beautiful city of Port Harcourt thronging the Star Ground, Elekahia, the superstar duo of Duncan Mighty and Harrysong brought the house down with their legendary performances.

The venue for the Port Harcourt Real Deal Experience had filled up hours before the event even started as fans and Legend Extra Stout consumers gathered in anticipation to see their favourite stars. As expected, the crowd erupted in an excited and deafening roar when they finally saw the superstars emerge.

Duncan Mighty, the proud Port Harcourt boy as he calls himself was the first to mount the stage. The “Port Harcourt Son” crooner known for his original and much localised tunes and lyrics mesmerised the raving audience performing some of his biggest hits like “Port Harcourt Son,” “Obianuju,” “Dance for me,” and “Ako Na Uche” among others. The connection between him and the fans was visibly real and authentic as they echoed back the lyrics of the songs in excitement.

Overwhelmed by the show of love from the fans, a teary Duncan said,” I feel special, I feel loved. This has been more than just a show for me and I want to thank my amazing fans for their support. They’ve always stood by me like a family. I also appreciate Legend for putting this together…honestly you (Legend) might not realize how far this kind of initiative goes, but trust me, this is very commendable.”

Duncan’s remarkable performance was enough for the fans to end the night on a high, but Mr Songz took the fun to another level. Noted to have churned out some of Nigeria’s biggest hits, Harrysong led the raving audience in an unending sing-along. From “Beta Pikin” to “Baba for the Girls,” and “Samankwe,” to “Ofeshe”, the former 5 Star music strongman delivered a breath-taking performance that will be long talked about in the city of Port Harcourt.

In addition to the musical performances, winners of the online talent competition went home N50,000 richer, while several other fans and consumers won other exciting prizes like flat screen TVs, generators, refrigerators and other high-end gift items in the Taste, Tell, and Win game. Guests also got the unique opportunity to experience the different elements of Legend Extra stout in a live simulation room.

Speaking on the success of the event, Portfolio Manager – Mainstream, Lager and Stout brands Nigerian Breweries, Emmanuel Agu said:

“Legend Extra Stout cares about creating real and authentic experiences for our consumers and that is what the Real Deal Experience is about. Through this experiential show, we have created a platform for fans to interact freely with their favourite celebrity artistes in an atmosphere of fun, music and of course plenty free Legend Stout. Port Harcourt is the 6th city we’re visiting this year and are set to visit even more before the year ends.”

The Real Deal Experience by Legend Extra Stout brings Nigeria’s biggest music stars to various cities across the country to entertain and interact with their die-hard fans. The Real Deal Experience tour 2017 kicked off in February in Nnewi and it’s on schedule to visit other cities in Nigeria in the coming weeks.

