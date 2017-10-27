Durban Woman Fights Back, Attacks Hijackers With Their Own Crowbar [Video]

When a gang planned to hijack a woman in Durban’s Berea area, they clearly weren’t all that prepared for what she was going to dish out in return.

Just as she parked her car in her driveway off Cherry Lane, a gang arrived in a white Mercedes Benz. CCTV footage shows two men, one armed with a crowbar, alight from the car and approach the resident.

This from IOL:

When the men walk up to her, she gets back into the car and they pull her out. The woman grabs the crowbar and swings at one of them. The attackers flee and the woman hits their getaway car with the crowbar.

Unlike many South African suburbs, the woman’s neighbours come out to help her as the gang drove off.

Hijackings don’t have happy endings, but I suppose this is as close as it gets:

You go, girl.

A neighbour explained how crime was a common occurrence in Cherry Lane, and that he was “inside when he heard the woman screaming outside”. By the time he arrived the men had fled, and thankfully the woman was not harmed.

Nothing like taking your attackers by surprise.

