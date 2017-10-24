Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

DVLA introduces new smart driving license Nov 7 – Graphic Online

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Graphic Online

DVLA introduces new smart driving license Nov 7
Graphic Online
A new driving license has been introduced by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA). The new license, which is a smart card with a security embedded chip is aimed at helping to weed out fake licenses from the system. The chip will contain
DVLA Goes Digital In DocumentationsModern Ghana (press release) (blog)
Smart driver's license to roll out from Nov 7 – DVLAPrimenewsghana

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.