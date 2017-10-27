E-conext unveils e-learning and global job platform for skilled professionals

In a world where skills and creativity have continued to set the pace for global relevance, E-conext recently introduced a job search and e-learning platform to respond to the growing demands from professionals. The platform strives to provide easy access to best courses, job offers based on ideal-remote, work-from-home and freelance career opportunities.

Several skilled professionals can register for upcoming webinar conferences on 31st October 2017 via https://www.gotomeet.me/ kennedyugeand learn the step-by-step to earning extra income providing online services.

Experts from E-conext will be on hand to show participants the different opportunities, topics, e-learning courses using www.e-conext.com to secure online jobs in areas like graphic design, internet marketing, content writing, website design, software architecture, data processing, copywriting and logo design among others.

During a chat with Kennedy Ugege, Principal Consultant of Jungu Media, also an official partner of E-conext in Nigeria, he said, ‘With an ever-evolving global workforce and growing access to the internet, the nature of work, job search and education is constantly changing.’

Ugege stressed that the aim of E-conext is to bridge the gap between finding the ideal work opportunity on projects and providing continuing education for future professionals in the global workspace.

The online platform is a combination of learning and working, which is easy and accessible for everyone through an algorithm based learning and development approach. E-conext is geared towards developing existing skillsets while also acquiring new ones which are in current demand within the job market.

Jungu Media, who is a strategic media partner of E-conext, strives to become a driver in the area of global enterprise which is in-line with the United Nations Sustainable Goals to eradicate poverty in Nigeria and reduce wealth inequality. The company plans to use continuous webinars to empower Nigerians with conferences and training sessions on how to earn foreign currency in a very fast growing and remote job market space.

The E-conext platform parades a diverse and multinational team of experts across the globe with the central hub in Zurich, Switzerland. The online platform has a software group with over 20 years of industry experience and a client base spanning more than 10 countries on a month-by-month increase.

