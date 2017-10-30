Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EasyJet agrees Air Berlin operations deal – Yahoo7 News

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Aviation Week

EasyJet agrees Air Berlin operations deal
Yahoo7 News
EasyJet has strengthened its position in Germany by agreeing to buy part of Air Berlin's operations at Berlin Tegel airport, ending uncertainty over the fate of the failed airline's remaining assets. EasyJet late Friday said it would enter into leases
EasyJet Takes Over Air Berlin's Tegel BaseAviation Week
EasyJet signs agreement to buy chunk of Air Berlin's business for £35mThis is Money
European Stocks Close Mixed Amid Political Tension in SpainBusiness Post Nigeria (press release) (blog)
DirectorsTalk Interviews
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.