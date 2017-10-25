Ebonyi debunks monkey pox disease outbreak
Ebonyi State government yesterday debunked the alleged outbreak of the rampaging monkey pox disease in the state. The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Daniel Umezurike, who made this known while addressing journalists in Abakaliki said that what happened in the state was a case of eczema and not monkey. Umezurike was reacting to a report […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
