Ebonyi debunks monkey pox disease outbreak

Ebonyi State government yesterday debunked the alleged outbreak of the rampaging monkey pox disease in the state. The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Daniel Umezurike, who made this known while addressing journalists in Abakaliki said that what happened in the state was a case of eczema and not monkey. Umezurike was reacting to a report […]

Ebonyi debunks monkey pox disease outbreak

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

