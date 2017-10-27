Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ebonyi denies monkey pox case

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

 

From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Ebonyi State government has denied the reports that there was outbreak of monkey pox disease in the state.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Daniel Umezuruike said that the reported case was rather eczema.

In an emergency press briefing, the Health Commissioner said that “there was case of eczema that was reported at the weekend. We looked at it, diagnosed it and there was no symptoms of monkey pox.”

“Why are rumour mongers saying that the disease was monkey pox? Let the people spreading this rumour step out and show me where the monkey pox is.”

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.