Economic Plumet: Edo Assembly approves reduction of 2017 budget
Jethro Ibileke/Benin Edo State House of Assembly on Monday approved a downward review of the state’s 2017 budget from N153.18 billion as passed in February to N127.92 billion.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!