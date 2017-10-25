Economy: Senate examines privatisation of govt coys

SENATE yesterday finally resolved to examine a comprehensive report of current privatisation status of federal government’s public enterprises with a view to ensuring their functionality to reduce the impact of current economic challenges in the country. To achieve this, the upper legislative chamber directed its Committee on Privatisation to interface with the National Council on […]

