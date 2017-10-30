Pages Navigation Menu

ECOWAS Court orders FG to pay N88bn Civil War Damages

The ECOWAS Community Court of Justice has ruled in favour of mine victims of the Nigerian Civil War, ordering that the Federal Government pay N88 billion in damages. According to TheCable, the mine victims had in 2012 approached the ECOWAS court and asked for an order to have to FG remove the remnants of the […]

