Edo Investment Summit: Over 3, 000 companies indicate interests – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Edo Investment Summit: Over 3, 000 companies indicate interests
The Nation Newspaper
With less than three weeks to the commencement of the maiden edition of the high profile Alaghodaro Investment Summit holding in Benin City, the Edo State capital, organisers say online registration began in the early hours of Thursday, for the over 3 …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!