Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Edo NSCDC arrests 12 suspects, secures 2 convictions

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Edo Command, said it arrested 12 suspects for various crimes between July and September. Mr Makinde Ayinla, State’s Commandant of the Corps, disclosed this on Wednesday in Benin, while briefing newsmen on achievements of the command within the period under review. Ayinla said the suspects were arrested for offences like fraud, illegal oil bunkering, rape, illegal mining and cultivation of cannabis among others.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.