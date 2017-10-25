Edo NSCDC arrests 12 suspects, secures 2 convictions

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Edo Command, said it arrested 12 suspects for various crimes between July and September. Mr Makinde Ayinla, State’s Commandant of the Corps, disclosed this on Wednesday in Benin, while briefing newsmen on achievements of the command within the period under review. Ayinla said the suspects were arrested for offences like fraud, illegal oil bunkering, rape, illegal mining and cultivation of cannabis among others.

