Edo Plans Laws Against Human Trafficking, Embarks on Sensitisation Campaign

By: Patrick Ochoga, Benin City

The Edo State Government has disclosed plans to enact laws against human trafficking, as part of the ongoing measures to tackle illegal migration and drastically reduce the trade in human beings.

The state Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice and Chairperson of the Edo State Taskforce on Human Trafficking, Prof. Yinka Omorogbe, disclosed this at the flag-off of a state-wide sensitisation workshop on human trafficking and illegal migration, held at Idogbo, the Headquarters of Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area.

Prof. Omorogbe said, “the state government is working on a law to ensure perpetrators who aid human trafficking and illegal migration are sentenced to jail without the option of fine. All hands must be on deck to support this drive in curtailing the menace, which has damaged the reputation of the state.”

The Edo State Taskforce on Human Trafficking is a collaboration of the state government and international agencies such as the European Union. It is aimed at rebranding the state as an investment destination with human resources potential.

Prof. Omorogbe said instead of youths to take to illegal migration, they should rather take advantage of the state government’s initiative on job creation, as the state is already setting up technical centres for skills acquisition.

The Enogie of Ukhiri, a community in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area, Bar. Godwin Aigbe, commended the state government’s efforts in organising the sensitisation workshop to enlighten youths on the dangers of human trafficking and illegal migration.

Bar. Aigbe said “youths should take advantage of the government’s job initiative by registering on the state job portal, which will avail them better opportunities than embarking on treacherous illegal journey to Europe.”