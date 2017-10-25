Edo plans ultra-modern bus parks, reviews pricing template for road projects

The Edo State Government has disclosed plans to build ultra-modern bus parks in Benin City, as part of the state’s ongoing efforts to decongest the state capital.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner on Infrastructure, Hon. Osahon Amiolemen at the Government House in Benin City during a chat with journalists on the state’s efforts at developing infrastructure across the state.

According to the Commissioner, “the state government is putting plans in place to enter into long-term Public-Private Partnerships (PPA) to enable it achieve its strategic plans in decongesting the major parts of the state capital by constructing ultra-modern bus stations.

The construction of the ultra-modern bus parks will include a major bus park to be used for intercity and intracity commuters at Obakhavbaye as the use of Oba Akenzua Cultural Center as a bus station is only a temporal provision.”

On road construction and rehabilitation across the state, Engr. Amiolemen said “the state government has approved a new pricing template for input in road projects across the state for cost-efficient projects.

Noting that the approval for the rescaling of pricing for road construction inputs will allow for more roads project, he said, “there are about 40 roads being constructed and rehabilitated, of which some have been awarded.

These included; Ikpokan, Moruyi Street, Obakhare, Lucky Way, and 19 streets all in Benin City. Others included the ongoing rehabilitation of Eghuaghua, Iruekpen road first phase in Edo Central Senatorial zone and the Aghua-Agbede road in Edo North Senatorial zone.”

The post Edo plans ultra-modern bus parks, reviews pricing template for road projects appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

