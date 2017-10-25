Edo police arrest 31 suspects for various crimes

The new Commissioner of Police for Edo, CP Babatunde Kokumo, said on Wednesday that the command had arrested 31 suspects for various offences in the last three days. Kokumo, who took over on Monday, made this known in Benin during his maiden news briefing. He said that seven of the suspects were arrested in connection with the murder of a University of Benin Professor, Paul Otasowie.

