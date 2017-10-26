Education Minister tasks Polytechnics on technical, vocational education

By Dayo Adesulu

THE need for Nigerian Polytechnics to fulfill their core objective has been brought to the fore, as the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, tasked polytechnics to live up to expectations on technical and vocational education.

Speaking during the 31st convocation ceremony of Yaba College of Technology, YABATECH, Lagos, he said: “Technical and Vocational Education is the bedrock of any nation. It plays a key role in economic empowerment of a nation.”

According to him, polytechnics have to live up to their mandates and be responsive to the challenges of nation-building particularly at a time when the country is coming out of economic recession.

The minister who was represented by the Director of Tertiary Education, Dr. Ojo Samuel, maintained that educational institutions must embrace the research culture, adding that technological innovation must originate from the ivory tower.

He disclosed that government on its part has put in place structures to support technological innovation through grants and interventions from institutions like Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Petroleum Technology Development fund and others.

Numerous research grants

He charged researchers in tertiary institutions to endeavour to avail themselves of the numerous research grants, fellowships and other such opportunities from Foundations and Agencies around the world. He reiterated that undertaking such research and innovation initiatives would contribute to knowledge and promote economic and technological development.

Adamu, however, explained that before such goal could be met, synergy must exist between the industry and the academia on one hand, and collaboration between academic institutions and agencies on the other hand. He pointed out that agencies like the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) is important so the locally generated technologies like students projects can be promoted.

He said,“The nation is in dire need of technological development which must originate from the academic institutions. It will be recalled that a few years ago, students of a Nigerian university built a vehicle that participated successfully in Shell Eco-Marathon in the Netherlands. This is evidence that our academic institutions have the capacity, through research and innovation to solve our developmental problems. How have we leveraged on this to move on to the next level?

“Academic institutions should be at the forefront of fabricating the tools and implements required in industries through innovation and a process of adaptation and domestication of technology. In this regard, academic institutions should proactively access the equipment fabrication intervention of TETFund. This is an area that must be addressed seriously by managers of our higher institutions. Leading higher institutions in the world are well noted for their contributions to development through their research and innovation initiatives.

“It is for this reason that the present administration places high premium on technical and vocational education. Besides, the quality of the academic programmes offered must control progress along global trends in order for the graduates to compete effectively and remain relevant in the world of work.”

To achieve this, he continued, “Regulating agencies must continue to monitor the programmes to ensure that prescribed standards are met, particularly in the areas of staffing, curriculum, library facilities and infrastructure such as classrooms, laboratories, workshops and studios. New and relevant programmes must therefore continue to evolve in accordance with the dynamics of a rapidly changing world.

“For education to make meaningful impact in any nation, there must be collaboration between educational institutions and employers of labour. This synergy is what will give direction in the development of curricula and also enhance the teaching and learning process. Lecturers must also live up to expectations as surrogate parents, mentors and role models for our students.”

Growth and expansion

The minister, however, lauded the management of YABATECH for its responsiveness in introducing new programmes in the past eight years. He tasked the institution to consolidate, sustain and develop the programmes to form a pedestal for national development.

Speaking in the same vein, the Chairman of Council, YABATECH, Prince Lateefat Fagbemi (SAN) said that while it was evident that YABATECH has witnessed tremendous growth and expansion in recent times, it was not yet uhuru. He said, “We still have a long way to go in delivering an instruction of world reckoning that can stand toe-to-toe with its global peers.” He averred that polytechnic education is meant to provide a country with the needed technical manpower for the advancement of technology and economic empowerment, adding, “It is also a veritable means of solving the unemployment problem that has long plagued our country.”

Meanwhile, the Rector, YABATECH, Dr. Margaret Kudi Ladipo, in her convocation speech disclosed that the institution graduated 9,021 in the 2015/2016 academic session.

She said: “At the Higher National Diploma full-time level, we have 64 students who graduated with Distinction, 716 with Upper Credit, 1,145 with Lower Credit and 283 with Pass. Also at the Higher National Diploma, part-time level, we have three students who graduated with Distinction, 86 with Upper Credit, 192 with Lower Credit and 71 with Pass.

“Moreover, at the National Diploma, full-time level, we have 102 students who graduated with Distinction, 985 with Upper Credit. 1,002 with Lower Credit and 260 with Pass. In all, 249 earned Distinctions, 2,538 emerged with Upper Credit, 4,330 with Lower Credit and 1,904 obtained Pass grade.”

