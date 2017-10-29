Education Summit: Stakeholders Urge Akeredolu To Hike Tuition Fees in Ondo.

By Tope Fayehun, Akure.

Stakeholders in the education sector of Ondo State, has urged the state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) to increase tuition fees so as to make education more functional and effective.

This was contained in the communique of the 2017 Education Summit in the state.

The communique which was posted on the Facebook page of the Special Assistant to the Governor on News Media, Mr. Allen Sowore, noted that education funding was too important to be left in the hands of government.

The 2-Day summit themed: “Repositioning Education for Functionality and Technological Growth,” submitted that “Government should fund education at the primary school level while parents should be responsible for the education of their children at the secondary and tertiary levels.

The 2,000 participants and stakeholders across the state, stressed that ” There should be a review of chargeable fees in state’s tertiary institutions in line with the needs of each school and current economic realities.

“That State Government, Philanthropists, Old Students Association, PTA and Corporate Organizations should embark on aggressive renovation/reconstruction of dilapidated school structures to make such schools learners friendly.

“That Mega schools in the state should be put into more functional,optimal and better use by government to address the current state of underutilization of some of them.”

They added alongside 15 specific submissions that emphasis should be placed on communal involvement and quality assurance to enhance technical, technological and extracurricular activities so as to make the students employable.

Speaking on the return of schools to missionaries, the stakeholders said, “it requires further engagement amongst stakeholders in order to arrive at amicable and workable solution.”

Nonetheless, the stakeholders said “government and spirited individuals should put in place industrial driven vocational training and adequately equip the existing technical colleges and skills acquisition centres to make their graduates readily employable and become employers of labour.

“That state government should provide conducive learning environment furnished with learning gadgets such as audiometers, braille machines and other assistive technological devices in the state special schools to enhance effective teaching and learning processes for students with special needs.”