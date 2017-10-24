Pages Navigation Menu

Eduok On Target As Kasimpasa Advance In Turkish Cup – Complete Sports Nigeria

Eduok On Target As Kasimpasa Advance In Turkish Cup
Nigerian forward Emem Eduok scored for Kasimpasa who thrashed third-tier club Nigde Belediyespor 5-1 in the fourth round of the Turkish Cup on Tuesday. The former Dolphins of Port Harcourt star scored in the 77th minute to make it 4-1 to Kasimpasa.
