Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EFCC nabs deacon for defrauding RCCG, school of N47.9m

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested a deacon of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Cyril Idakwoji. The commission handed over two cheques covering N11.9m to the church. The anti-graft agency also obtained N36m belonging to Jephthah International School and allegedly stolen by the suspect. The amount was said to have been […]

EFCC nabs deacon for defrauding RCCG, school of N47.9m

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.