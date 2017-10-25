EFCC nabs deacon for defrauding RCCG, school of N47.9m

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested a deacon of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Cyril Idakwoji. The commission handed over two cheques covering N11.9m to the church. The anti-graft agency also obtained N36m belonging to Jephthah International School and allegedly stolen by the suspect. The amount was said to have been […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

