EFCC returns stolen N11.9m to Redeemed Christian Church of God

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has handed over two cheques totalling N11.9m to a parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Rivers State. The amount was said to have been stolen by a deacon of the RCCG, Cyril Idakwoji. The South-South Zonal Head of the EFCC, Mr. Ishaq Salihu, explained on Wednesday …

