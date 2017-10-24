EFCC seals Maina’s 8 properties in Kaduna

By BEN AGANDE

KADUNA – Armed operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have sealed 8 properties allegedly belonging to the embattled former chairman of the Presidential Pension Reform Task team, Abdulrasheed Maina in Kaduna state.

The operations which began Monday continued Tuesday and it is expected that more properties belonging to the embattled Maina may be discovered.

An official of the commission told Vanguard that more properties belonging to Maina are still being identified and may be sealed.

One of the buildings was marked “EFCC Keep Off’, Subject of Investigation’.

An official of the commission in Kaduna, Ibrahim Kamal told Vanguard on phone that so far, the commission had identified six properties belonging to Maina including two companies which were sealed.

He said one of the houses is on Ibrahim Taiwo road, another on Katuru road off Warrior road while four are located on Kano road by Kawo extension.

