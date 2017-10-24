EFCC Seals wanted ex-pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina’s properties in Kaduna (Photos)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has sealed six properties allegedly owned by Abdulrasheed Maina and acquired with suspected proceeds of crime. The properties include a two-story commercial building located on Ibrahim Taiwo Road, a bungalow located on Katuru Road, and four separate properties located on Kano Road in Kawo, New Extension, Kaduna State. […]

The post EFCC Seals wanted ex-pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina’s properties in Kaduna (Photos) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

