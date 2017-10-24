Pages Navigation Menu

EFCC Seals wanted ex-pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina’s properties in Kaduna (Photos)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has sealed six properties allegedly owned by Abdulrasheed Maina and acquired with suspected proceeds of crime. The properties include a two-story commercial building located on Ibrahim Taiwo Road, a bungalow located on Katuru Road, and four separate properties located on Kano Road in Kawo, New Extension, Kaduna State. […]

