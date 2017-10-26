Pages Navigation Menu

EFCC speaks on how Jonathan’s ex-service Chief, Badeh diverted $900,000

Oct 26, 2017

Alex Badeh, former Chief of Air Staff, has been accused of diverting the sum of $900,000 from the Nigerian Air Force into his personal account, between January and December 2013. An operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abubakar Madaki, made the disclosure while testifying as the 18th prosecution witness at an Abuja […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

