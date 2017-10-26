Pages Navigation Menu

Efya’s Sings A Mashup Of Daddy Yo and Skin Tight

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Jane Awindor, better known by her stage name Efya, is a Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and actress from Kumasi. She is the daughter of Nana Adwoa Awindor, a filmmaker and celebrity host of the late television show… She won the Best Female Vocal Performance category at the Ghana Music Awards in four succession, beginning in 2011. …

