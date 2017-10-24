Pages Navigation Menu

“Egbaboi”, a JSS2 Boy, Bags Educational Sponsorship

Posted on Oct 24, 2017

By Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta The Chairman Hill City Liberation Foundation, Barrister Ahmed Dada Abass has pledged to sponsor the young talented boy, Ridwan Sanusi (a.k.a Egbaboi) whose creative and humorous way of speaking Yoruba using the Egba dialect has made him a house hold name in the country.

Hello. Add your message here.