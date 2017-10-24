“Egbaboi”, a JSS2 Boy, Bags Educational Sponsorship

By Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta The Chairman Hill City Liberation Foundation, Barrister Ahmed Dada Abass has pledged to sponsor the young talented boy, Ridwan Sanusi (a.k.a Egbaboi) whose creative and humorous way of speaking Yoruba using the Egba dialect has made him a house hold name in the country.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

