Eguavoen: Super Eagles Must Be Ready For Any Opponents At World Cup

By David Meshioye: Former Super Eagles coach Augustine Eguavoen has enjoined Gernot Rohr and his team to be ready to face any opponent at the Russia 2018 World Cup rather than wish for easy opponents from the draw, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The draw for the World Cup will be held in Moscow on 1 December.

In an exclusive chat with Completesportsnigeria.com, the Nigeria captain said Super Eagles need not lose sleep over opponents that Nigeria will likely get from the draw.

“I really commend coach Rohr for a good job well done so far with the national team,” Eguavoen told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“Super Eagles need not worry about the kind of opponents they will get, they should be ready to face any team in Russia because the World Cup has clearly defined itself as the platform where the best football nations meet.

“While it is not a bad idea to wish for an easy draw, I think we need to believe in ourselves just like we did when we got Cameroun, Zambia and Algeria in the qualifiers.

“Some of us felt Eagles wouldn’t make it but that is in the history books now. We should be ready to face any team in Russia.”

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

