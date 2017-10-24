Egypt yet to notify Caf of intended CHAN withdrawal – BBC Sport
BBC Sport
Egypt yet to notify Caf of intended CHAN withdrawal
BBC Sport
The Confederation of African Football (Caf) says it has yet to receive any official letter confirming Egypt's withdrawal from the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN). Earlier this week, Egyptian officials said they were pulling out of the …
