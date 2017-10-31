Pages Navigation Menu

Eight killed in New York ‘act of terror’

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

New York’s mayor denounced an “act of terror” that saw a suspect plow into cyclists and pedestrians, and ram another vehicle Tuesday, killing eight people and injuring over a dozen others.

Investigators inspect a truck following a shooting incident in New York on October 31, 2017.
Several people were killed and numerous others injured in New York on Tuesday after a vehicle plowed into a pedestrian and bike path in Lower Manhattan, police said. “The vehicle struck multiple people on the path,” police tweeted. “The vehicle continued south striking another vehicle. The suspect exited the vehicle displaying imitation firearms & was shot by NYPD.” / AFP PHOTO

“It’s a very painful day in our city. Horrible tragedy on the West Side. Let me be clear, based on the information we have at this moment, this was an act of terror and a particularly cowardly act of terror,” Mayor Bill de Blasio told a news conference.

“Aimed at innocent civilians, aimed at people going about their lives who had no idea what was about to hit them. We at this moment based on the information we have, we know of eight innocent people who have lost their lives. And over a dozen more injured.”

Trump decries New York attacker as ‘very sick,’ ‘deranged person’

