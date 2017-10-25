Pages Navigation Menu

Eight person involved in an accident die along Osogbo road

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Eight persons were confirmed dead on Tuesday in an auto crash involving a truck conveying traders to Osogbo, the Osun State capital. It was learnt that the dead victims comprised six traders, the truck driver and his assistant. The truck conveying the traders, who were said to have travelled to Barutin, Kwara State, to buy …

