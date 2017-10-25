Ekere, NDDC boss declares support for PANDEF

By Emma Amaize

MANAGING Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mr. Nsima Ekere, has declared his support for the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, in the efforts of the regional body to engage government towards sustaining peace and fast-tracking development in the oil region.

The NDDC boss stated this in a message to the Forum, which is holding its fourth session with the theme: The state of the nation: The need for sustaining the peace and fast-tracking development in the Niger-Delta region, tomorrow, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“While it encourages a continuing interrogation of what must be done by all stakeholders to address our long-held yearning for a region of which we all would be eminently proud, it prompts and energizes us into much-needed action, to add to and sustain what the present Federal Government, working with PANDEF, has already achieved,” he said.

