Ekiti 2018: Only 25 governorship aspirants recognized – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has revealed that it only recognizes 25 aspirants showing interest in its ticket to run for the 2018 governorship election. The state Women Leader, Mrs. Dupe Bakare, disclosed this on Tuesday when she led the women caucus to receive the wife of one of the aspirants, Mrs. […]

Ekiti 2018: Only 25 governorship aspirants recognized – APC

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

