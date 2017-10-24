Pages Navigation Menu

Ekiti State University Student Dies Following Cult Clash Between Eiye & Aye Cult [Photos]

Posted on Oct 24, 2017

A clash between two rival cult groups at the Ekiti State University culminated in the death of a student of the university. The clash, which occurred last night at Osiketa, Satellite road, Ado Ekiti, was reportedly between the Eiye and Aye cult groups. The student who lost his life in the attack had reportedly just …

