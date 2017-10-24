Pages Navigation Menu

Ekweremadu, Okowa, other  PDP bigwigs converge for 76th NEC Meeting

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA-The 76th National Executive Committee (NEC) Meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently in progress at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja.

At the meeting are three national chairmanship aspirants, Chief Bode George, Professor Tunde Adeniran and Chief Uche Secondus. The aspirants had earlier met with National the Caretaker Committee behind close doors.

Present at the meeting at the time of filing this report are Governors Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Dave Umahi (Ebonyi State), former governor of Kogi State, Captain Idris Wada, ex-Kano State governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, one-time Deputy Senate President, Senator Ibrahim Mantu, former Information Minister, Professor Jerry Gana among others.

