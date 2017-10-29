El Kanemi Warriors to hit Benin Republic for pre-season second phase – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
El Kanemi Warriors to hit Benin Republic for pre-season second phase
Goal.com
El Kanemi Warriors have concluded the first phase of their pre-season activities and are set to proceed to Benin Republic to continue preparations for the 2017-18 season. The chairman of the Borno Army, Mohammed Zannah reveals that the state …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!