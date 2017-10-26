Pages Navigation Menu

el-Rufai commends NYSC on effective deployment of corps members

Posted on Oct 26, 2017

KADUNA State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has commended the management of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, over its effective deployment and posting of corps members to areas of national need. He stated this yesterday while declaring open the 2017 Batch ‘B’ Pre-Orientation meeting held at the Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, Kaduna. He was represented […]

