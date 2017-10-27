El-Rufai, Emir of Zazzau Emirate Urge Buhari to Re-establish Marketing Board

Ugo Aliogo

The Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasiru el-Rufai, and the Emir of Zazzau Emirate, Alhaji. Shehu Idris, have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to re-establish the defunct Produce Marketing Boards (PMB), in order to alleviate the problems of the citizens in food production.

According to a statement made available to THISDAY by Media Consultant, Aramide Noibe, the board will stabilise and encourage farmers and other agricultural investors, to embark on massive food production, address unemployment and commercialise farm products.

It also stated that for effective export drive and re-purchase there is need for the surplus accruing from such yields to be used in encouraging farmers through government purchase which would promote among the farmer economic advantage for them and also in the nation in order to avoid any eventual food scarcity or waste which might arise seasonally.”

